Bostelmann, Sarah J. Sarah J. Bostelmann, died peacefully on July 14, 2019. Daughter of the late Rev. Albert and Elsie Bostelmann (nee Schneider); sister of Allan (Margaret) Bostelmann and the late Marrina (Martin) Baumann; aunt to Ann Webster, Tom (Kate HF) Bostelmann and John Baumann; great aunt to Othelia Webster, Frida and Lucy HF Bostelmann; dear Godmother, colleague and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church, Chesterfield, MO. Services: King of Kings Lutheran Church, 13765 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO. Thursday, Aug. 1st, 10:00 a.m. visitation, 11:00 a.m. memorial service. A private interment will be in Storm Lake, IA at a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 27, 2019