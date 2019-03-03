Carnes, Sarah L. Sarah Louise Carnes, 90 years old, of University City, MO., transitioned peacefully on February 27, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and deaconess who was cherished by many. She'll be remembered for her nurturing nature, hospitable spirit, and delicious baked goods. We will miss you, but know that we'll see you again. Services: Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., Austin Layne Mortuary Renaissance Chapel. Funeral Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., West Side MB Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019