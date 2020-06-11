Carter, Scott

Scott was born in Liverpool, England, in 1950. He got his B.A. and M.A. degrees in accounting at SIU and worked as a CPA in St. Louis before developing his own business in web design and programming. Scott passed away in Tucson, Arizona, on May 25. He is survived by his daughter, Megan Miller, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and his brother Kent Denzel of Columbia, Missouri.