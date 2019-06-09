Fisher, Scott Christopher 55, of Wildwood, Missouri passed away at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, June 06, 2019. Services: A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4:30-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Buchholz Mortuary West, Chesterfield. Private interment will follow in New Saint Marcus Cemetery, St. Louis, Friday, June 14, 2019. Scott was born on March 22, 1964, the son of Joann and stepfather, William Kelly, and the late Mel Fisher. He married Tracy Ann Harre on October 3, 1998, and raised one daughter, McKenzie Fisher. He is survived by his daughter, of Wildwood; mother and stepfather, of Chesterfield; brother, Mark Fisher, of Boulder, Colorado, and many friends. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019