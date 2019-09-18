Hoffman, Scott M.

passed away suddenly on September 16, 2019. Dearest son of Linda & the late Ross Hoffman; dear brother of Ryan (Joanna) Hoffman; uncle to Byron, Hudson & Kinsley Hoffman; longtime companion & friend of Tracy King; our cousin and friend to many. Scott was a longtime member of Ironworkers Local 396. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

Services: Visitation Thursday 4pm-8pm at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road). Funeral Friday 10am and services conclude at funeral home.