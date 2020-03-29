St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Bosworth, Scott Thomas

Friday, March 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Melody Bosworth (nee Haag); dear father of Marcie (Jason) Neal and Todd (Meghan Green) Bosworth; dear grandfather of Ethan and Hailey Neal; dear brother of Dan Bosworth; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Scott was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake St. Louis.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church of Lake St. Louis (2230 Lake St. Louis Blvd., 63367). In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Baptist Church of Lake St. Louis appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, 63123.

