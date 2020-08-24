Kramer, Selma

June 17, 1927 - August 22, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Irving Kramer, dear mother and mother-in-law of Karen (Jeff) Wagner, Judy (Tom) Schlesinger, and Dr. Robert (Judy) Kramer; dear grandmother of Brian (Lisa) Wagner, Dr. Tracey (Brent) Stevens, Elizabeth

Schlesinger, Matt (Emily) Kramer, Dr. Michael (Dr. Stephanie) Kramer, Lauren Kramer, and William Schlesinger; dear great-grand-mother of Isaac and Shayna Wagner, Samuel Stevens, Gabriel, Eli, Layla and Mara Kramer; dear daughter of the late Henry and the late Esther Baker; dear sister-in-law of the late Harris (Ida) Kramer, the late David (Ada) Kramer, the late Faye (Tom) Abrams.

Selma was a wonderful wife, adoring mother and lovely person who demonstrated the importance of hard work and family through her actions. Her legacy is her love, her bravery and perseverance, and her grace.

Services: A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to Moog Center for Deaf Education, 12300 South Forty Drive St. Louis, MO 63141, www.moogcenter.org, or the charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE