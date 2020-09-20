1/1
Selma Schweigert
Schweigert, Selma

Selma Schweigert (nee Grass), 97, passed away peacefully September 13, 2020. Loving wife of the late Leslie Schweigert. She is survived by her son Wayne and his children Matt (Mandi) Schweigert, Maggie (Shane) Stamps and Nate (Rachel) Schweigert, as well as six great grandchildren: Mason, Hayden Graham, Mia, Ava and Gavin. She is also survived by her daughter Beverly (Joe) Franz.

Services: (visit Buchholz Mortuary.com). Visitation Monday, September 21, at 8:30-9:45 a.m. at Buchholz Mortuary, 619 Rue St. Francois, Florissant, MO 63031, followed by Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Old Towne Florissant, 51 N. Jefferson Street, Florissant, MO 63031. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Make-A-Wish Missouri Foundation, 13523 Barrett Parkway Drive, Ballwin, MO 63021 or USO of Missouri, 10701 Lambert International Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63145.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
