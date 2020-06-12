Seva Kretchmar Twin
Twin, Seva Kretchmar

92, died on June 9, 2020. Seva was the adored wife and sweetheart of Bob Twin for 72 years. She was the devoted daughter of the late Minnette and Phil Kretchmar. Seva was the loving mother of Christy Twin (Larry Rudolph) and Nan Twin and the proud grandmother of Samantha Rudolph (Jared Miller) and Philippa (Adam) Loewy. Her greatest joy was doting on great-grandsons Exton and Oden Miller, and Clayton and Lochlan Loewy. Seva was a dear sister-in-law of the late Dr. Edward (Margaret) Twin and fondly thought of Selma Schwartz as her big sister. Her family was enhanced with the cherished addition of Richard Wolf. Seva was a beloved aunt, cousin and friend to many. Our heartfelt thanks to Regina Pierson and Marge Chapie for their excellent care and tireless compassion.

Please celebrate Seva's life by eating chocolate and donating to a favorite charity.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 12, 2020.
