Intagliata, Sharon A.
(nee Webb), fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church
on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Intagliata for over 64 years; dear mother of Shawn (Christine), Scott (Kathleen), Steve (Deborah), Stewart (Maureen) and Shannon (Beth) Intagliata; cherished grandmother of Gabby, Dane, Ian, Sophie, Quentin, Joe, Brian (Kim), Jared, Megan (Jon), Alison, Madelyn, Maura, Maeve and Max; dear great-grandmother of Ethan, Mia, Audrey and Rhea; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Friday, December 27, 10:15 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to The , appreciated. Visitation Thursday 3:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019