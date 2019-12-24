St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Sharon A. Intagliata

Sharon A. Intagliata Obituary

Intagliata, Sharon A.

(nee Webb), fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church

on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Intagliata for over 64 years; dear mother of Shawn (Christine), Scott (Kathleen), Steve (Deborah), Stewart (Maureen) and Shannon (Beth) Intagliata; cherished grandmother of Gabby, Dane, Ian, Sophie, Quentin, Joe, Brian (Kim), Jared, Megan (Jon), Alison, Madelyn, Maura, Maeve and Max; dear great-grandmother of Ethan, Mia, Audrey and Rhea; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Friday, December 27, 10:15 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to The , appreciated. Visitation Thursday 3:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019
