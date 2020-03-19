|
Hahn, Sharon Ann
(nee Connelly), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Beloved wife of 51 years to Everett Hahn; loving mother of Brian (Hirono) Hahn and Mary Teresa (Craig) Hopfinger; dearest grandmother of Sydney, Thomas, James, Lillian and Sharon; dear sister of Thomas (Nancy) Connelly, Mary Kay (Dave) Kelly and the late Robert Connelly Jr., James (surviving Lana), Mark (surviving Mary) and Michael Connelly Sr.; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, 63123, Sunday, March 22, from 4-8 p.m. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the church is requesting the Mass and interment remain private.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020