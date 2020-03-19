St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Sharon Ann Hahn

Hahn, Sharon Ann

(nee Connelly), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Beloved wife of 51 years to Everett Hahn; loving mother of Brian (Hirono) Hahn and Mary Teresa (Craig) Hopfinger; dearest grandmother of Sydney, Thomas, James, Lillian and Sharon; dear sister of Thomas (Nancy) Connelly, Mary Kay (Dave) Kelly and the late Robert Connelly Jr., James (surviving Lana), Mark (surviving Mary) and Michael Connelly Sr.; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, 63123, Sunday, March 22, from 4-8 p.m. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the church is requesting the Mass and interment remain private.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020
