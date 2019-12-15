Meyer, Sharon Ann

Sharon Ann Meyer (nee Hutson)

Born January 24 1944 in Portland Oregon to Lieutenant Colonel James W Hutson and Juanita Margaret Perez. Sharon passed on December 7, 2019. Sharon's early childhood was in Glenn County California moving to Maplewood Missouri in 1954. She graduated from Maplewood H.S. as an Honor Student and a standout athlete in field hockey. Her career took her from McDonell Aircraft to General Motors where she was one of the first female Labor Reps on the shop floor at St Louis Truck and Bus. After retirement she owned The Genevieve Tavern in Ste Genevieve Missouri in the 1980's. Sharon married husband Curt Meyer in Lake Tahoe on December 2, 1990. Sharon and Curt launched U. S. Carriers Inc which became the Ste Genevieve Missouri Division of Beelman Truck Company. Sharon loved life and loved donating to any cause in need. Sharon was preceded in death by mother Juanita on May 1 1960 and her father James on July 26,1976

Sharon leaves behind her son Brent Benassi (wife Lori), stepson Dosker(wife Eva), Step Daughter Crystal, sister Susan Hutson, brother James Hutson(wife Nancy). She had 5 nieces and nephews 11 great nieces and nephews and one great niece.

Sharon will be greatly missed.

Services: A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.