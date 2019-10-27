Rahoy, Sharon Carlene

nee Mulkey died peacefully in her sleep on October 9, 2019 at her home in St. Louis Missouri at the age of 78.

Carlene is survived by her loving husband John Donald Rahoy and son John Phillip Rahoy; grand-

children Brenden Rahoy, Ryan Rahoy and Emily Shull; daughter-in-law Pam Busdieker and lifelong friends and family Jim and Evie Reed. She is preceded in death by her father Carl Mulkey, mother Nell Mulkey and son Marty Shull.

Carlene was born on June 27, 1941 in Wheaton, Missouri. Carlene graduated from Wheaton High School and attended Meremac Community College. She worked as a model and computer operator for several years following her marriage John. She lived in St. Louis most of her adult life and was known for her style and grace. But more importantly, she will be remembered for her infectious smile, self-deprecating laughter, fantastic sense of humor, gracious and warm heart, and her willingness to place the needs and worries of others before her own. She was the most loving wife and mother that her husband and children could have hoped for.

Carlene requested that there be no memorial.