Kraemer, Sharon D.

Independent, spoiled and funny, my mom was one of a kind. She taught me to love old movies, chocolate and STL Cards, how to swim, follow the Golden Rule, fight against racism and homophobia and so much more. She was a proud Democrat, loved giraffes, dogs and had her own pizza, The Rockette. She loved her friends at Delmar Gardens West. We had our challenges, but I was lucky to have her as my mom. Grandma (Delphia Richardson) is taking care of her now! Love you, Kelly Kraemer and Ron Shebik (who she loved so much), Lily, Henry, Kirby, Remy, Cheffrey, Fiona, Dickens, Molly, Murphy, Daisy & Kelldog

Services: A Celebration of Life to come. For now, go to a winery and toast mom!