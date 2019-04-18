Droege-Sansone, Sharon Sherry (nee Boneau) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the age of 70. Beloved wife of Robert Sansone and widow of the late James Droege; dear sister of the late Rosalie Biggs; loving aunt of Lisa (Jimmy) Grogan, Tammy (Steven) Rebe and Jamie (Amy) Biggs; dear great-aunt, step-mother, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass Tuesday, April 23rd, 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1420 Sappington Rd., Crestwood, MO 63126. Interment at Lake Charles Cemetery. Visitation Monday, April 22nd, 4 pm - 8 pm at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO 63109. If desired, donations in Sherry's name may be made to the ASPCA or the Lupus Foundation. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon "Sherry" Droege-Sansone.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
(314) 832-7770
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019