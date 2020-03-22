St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Sharon Emilie Siebels

Siebels, Sharon Emilie

(nee Lynch) Passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Beloved mother of Tracy (Michael) Hackett and Raymond (Angie) Siebels; loving grandma of Olivia, Brendan, Ryan and Alex; dear sister of Sandy Wood; dear aunt of Keith Wood; dear cousin and friend.

Services: Vis. at Kutis Affton chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wed., March 25, 10am-12pm. Private service and interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the APA.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
