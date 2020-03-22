|
|
Siebels, Sharon Emilie
(nee Lynch) Passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Beloved mother of Tracy (Michael) Hackett and Raymond (Angie) Siebels; loving grandma of Olivia, Brendan, Ryan and Alex; dear sister of Sandy Wood; dear aunt of Keith Wood; dear cousin and friend.
Services: Vis. at Kutis Affton chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wed., March 25, 10am-12pm. Private service and interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the APA.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020