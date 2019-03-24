Bradley, Sharon Faye Payne 76, of Branson, passed March 10, 2019. She was born Sept. 10, 1942. Sharon is survived by her son, Dr. Jeff Bradley and his wife Dr. Heidi Prather Bradley of Chesterfield, son, Jason Bradley and his wife Carla Bradley of Hollister, and five grandchildren. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. March 31 at Williams Memorial Chapel, College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, MO. www.cremationsoftheozarks.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019