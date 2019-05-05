Sharon Grace Goodwin

Obituary
Goodwin, Sharon Grace Sharon Goodwin died in Houston, Texas, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sharon was born on 10/19/1944, in the Bronx borough of New York City, to Grace (nee) Doonan and Orland Goodwin. Sharon worked for many years at St. Louis State Hospital as a psychiatric nurse. Sharon was a skilled clinician and a champion of community psychiatry. She moved to Houston, Texas in 1983, where she ultimately opened a private practice with a focus on substance abuse, retiring in 2014. Sharon is proceeded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen. She is survived by two sisters, Maureen and Noreen, a brother, Roy, and numerous friends, some of whom were with her on her last day. Following Sharon's wishes, no formal service was held.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
