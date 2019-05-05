Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Grace Goodwin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Goodwin, Sharon Grace Sharon Goodwin died in Houston, Texas, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sharon was born on 10/19/1944, in the Bronx borough of New York City, to Grace (nee) Doonan and Orland Goodwin. Sharon worked for many years at St. Louis State Hospital as a psychiatric nurse. Sharon was a skilled clinician and a champion of community psychiatry. She moved to Houston, Texas in 1983, where she ultimately opened a private practice with a focus on substance abuse, retiring in 2014. Sharon is proceeded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen. She is survived by two sisters, Maureen and Noreen, a brother, Roy, and numerous friends, some of whom were with her on her last day. Following Sharon's wishes, no formal service was held.

Goodwin, Sharon Grace Sharon Goodwin died in Houston, Texas, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sharon was born on 10/19/1944, in the Bronx borough of New York City, to Grace (nee) Doonan and Orland Goodwin. Sharon worked for many years at St. Louis State Hospital as a psychiatric nurse. Sharon was a skilled clinician and a champion of community psychiatry. She moved to Houston, Texas in 1983, where she ultimately opened a private practice with a focus on substance abuse, retiring in 2014. Sharon is proceeded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen. She is survived by two sisters, Maureen and Noreen, a brother, Roy, and numerous friends, some of whom were with her on her last day. Following Sharon's wishes, no formal service was held. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close