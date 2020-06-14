Sharon Hammon
Hammon, Sharon

(nee Hilgeman) Age 78, of St. Louis, MO peacefully entered into Heavenly rest in her Savior's arms on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Robert Hammon; dear mother of Brian and Barry (Kristen) Hammon; dear grandmother of Nathan, Alex, Natalie, Ian & Josh Hammon; beloved sister of Wayne Hilgeman; dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. with Service starting at 10:30 a.m. at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 737 Barracksview Rd (63125)




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
JUN
15
Service
10:30 AM
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
