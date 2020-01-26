Byers, Sharon K.

(nee King) of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 77. Cherished daughter of the late Eldon and Imojean King; dear sister of William (Betty McEwen) King and Alice Miller; treasured aunt of Christian (John) Magnus, Kelly Newsom, Gregory Miller, and Brant King; many great-nephews, nieces and church family at First St. Charles United Methodist; like a grandmother to Ansel and Astrid Smith; dear friend of Elizabeth (David Smith) Grygo. Sharon was also preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Chelsea Summers, her brother Leroy (late Dorothy) King, and her brother-in law Allen Miller.

Sharon was a member of First St. Charles United Methodist church and was the organist for 49 years. She was also a member of the Missouri Choral Society and was a Composer. Sharon loved to travel, and has been to Europe, China, Spain, Alaska and many other places. She enjoyed playing the organ and had a great appreciation for art. Sharon also enjoyed trivia and playing words with friends. Sharon was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made in Sharon's name to First St. Charles United Methodist Church 801 First Capital Dr. St. Charles, MO 63301.

Services: A memorial service will be held at First St. Charles United Methodist Church, on February 1, 2020, at 10:00am.