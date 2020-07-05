1/1
Sharon K. Gray
Gray, Sharon K.

(nee Maring ), passed away at home, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. Daughter of the late Loyd and Faye Maring. Loving wife of John M. Gray. Beloved mother of Mark (Kerry) Gray, Danelle (Jerry) Donze, Lisa Gray and the late John L. Gray. Grandmother of Cara Donze. Sister of Jeanne (Craig) Ackerson, Marilyn Dotts and the late Christine Ott. Aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, July 10th, 4 - 8 p.m. A Private Family Interment Memorial service to follow on Saturday, July 11th at the Manchester United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Manchester United Methodist Church (MUMC) - Youth Group (memo. Sharon Gray Memorial), which she loved dearly. Checks can be sent to the church at 129 Woods Mill Rd. #4339, Manchester, MO 63011. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
