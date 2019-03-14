St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Sharon K. James

Sharon K. James Obituary
James, Sharon K. (nee Hilderbrand), passed away, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard James; loving mother of Kevin (Phyllis) James and Todd James; loving grandmother of Emily (Andrew), Cody, Cole, and Jacob; loving great-grandmother of Elliot and Evie; loving sister of Richard (Carolyn) Hilderbrand. Beloved aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 6:00 p.m. Interment private. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
