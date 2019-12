Powell, Sharon K.

(nee Davis) of Arnold, passed away Tuesday, December 2, 2019, at the age of 78 years 2 months and 5 days.

Services: Visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri. Funeral Service Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary