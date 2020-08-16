Sharon was one of the kindest people I know and she loved her family and cats. I remember her talking about her cat, Thomasina. Fly high sweet Angel❤
Robin Ferguson
August 15, 2020
Sharon was one the nicest people that I have ever met. I am really going to miss her.
Karen Comensky
Coworker
August 15, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Sharon. She was so special and always so enjoyable to be around. Although, I haven’t been able to see all of you in a while, I hope you know how much all of you are in my prayers.
Linda Walters
Family
August 15, 2020
Bob and I extend our sympathy to Sharon's family. We spoke to her a few months ago as she was sharing research on McCormick ancestry. She was always pleasant and will be missed.
barbara salmo
August 15, 2020
May God wrap his loving arms around Dear Sharon and let her feel the Love he has for her. May Sharon find peace and join her loving family in Heaven and know that she will be deeply missed. Sharon always had the sweetest smile and the best giggle laugh which made me smile. My prayers and thoughts will be with all of you during these sad times.
Patricia Metropoulos
Family
August 15, 2020
Sharon was the kindest and most thoughtful person you could meet. She was a positive force even when we played together as children. We all share in your loss. Sharon, you will not be forgotten. Until we come together again.
Jim Salmo
Family
August 15, 2020
Sweet lady. Sharon obviously loved her job at the library and made our visits there so much more enjoyable. A blessing to many. RIP Sharon.
Donna Mauk
August 14, 2020
There's that smile while she's working!
I worked with Sharon for many years at the St Louis County Library and always loved her winning smile. She was so proud of her family and spoke of you all often. She was a good friend and had a way of finding much joy in little things. Rest in peace, Sharon. We will miss you.
Marilyn Niebling
Friend
August 14, 2020
Mike, I just want to express my sincerest condolences, Sharon and I were in the same class at JFK '78. She was a beautiful spirited young lady. I will miss her. Will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Kathy Sparks (Mohan)
Classmate
