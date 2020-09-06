1/1
Sharon Kay Tice
1964 - 2020
Tice, Sharon Kay

55, died peacefully on August 28, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends at Rainbow Village, Villa 1, in St. Louis, MO. She was born in St. Louis on October 27, 1964 to Norman and Arlene Tice.

Sharon attended school at the Special School District of St. Louis County. She loved to travel, listen to music, eat good food and spend time with her family, her roommates and other friends. She and her family deeply appreciate the phenomenal care she received from the staff of the St. Louis ARC for the past 45 years.

Sharon is survived by her parents Norman and Arlene Tice; siblings Holly Falleri and Paul Tice; niece and nephews Matthew Falleri, Stephanie (Spence) Gaskin, John Parker Tice, Eric Tice and Daniel Tice; brother-in-law Frank Falleri; sister-in-law Nancy Parker Tice; and great nephew Francis Gaskin.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents John and Kathryn Tice, and Elmer and Alvina Bruning.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Louis ARC, 1177 N. Warson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63132 or Rainbow Village, 1240 Dautel Lane, St. Louis, MO 63146.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
