King, Sister Sharon, (Aka: Mary Michelle) C.PP.S. Thursday, May 7, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Milfred and Verneda (Seyer) King. She is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, June and Lawrence Nordmeyer. She is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria and Lawrence Caudera; Susan and Michael Meyer; Dianne and Lawrence G'Sell; and by her brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Ada King. She also is survived by one aunt, Loretta Chapman, and by nieces, nephews and cousins, dear friends and Sisters in Christ. Services: There will be a Memorial Mass for Sister Sharon King at a later date. Contributions to St. Anthony's Food Pantry, 3140 Meramec St., St. Louis, MO 63118.