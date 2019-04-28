St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Sharon Lynne Zilske Obituary
Zilske, Sharon Lynne (nee McElroy), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Gerard Zilske; dear mother of Nikole (Joseph) Porter and the late Antonia Zilske; dear grandmother of J.T. and Toni Porter; dear daughter of the late Emmerson, Roberta and Ray; dear sister of Dianna (Frank) Stubits, Raylene (Carl) Stafko and Danny Jerrells; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, second mom, and friend. Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Shrewsbury on Friday, May 17, 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Holy Cross Academy-St. Louis appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
