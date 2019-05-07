Kaag, Sharon M. Born January 14, 1943-Died May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald L. Kaag, Sr.; loving mother of the late John Kaag, Laurie (Matt) Dohse, Donald L. (Therese) Kaag, Jr. and Matthew (Lacey) Kaag; loving grandmother & great-grandmother to many; great friend and neighbor to countless others. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or The Backstoppers, Inc. Services: Funeral Thursday, 9:15 a.m. from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church (4900 Ringer Road, 63129) for 9:30am Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks. VISITATION Wednesday 4pm - 8pm.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 7, 2019