(nee Burke) 79. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Died on Monday, August 12, 2019. Wife of 57 years of Leo P. Kilcullin; mother of Eileen (Mike) Moore, Brian, Patrick (Tina), Katie (Steve) Marion and Kevin (Laura); grandmother of 11. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Angie (McBride) Burke.

Services: Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation at church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Sharon donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, donations to Incarnate Word Catholic Church appreciated.

