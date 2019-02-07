Litzinger, Sharon M. May 13, 1951 - October 29, 2018. Survived by her Mother Jeanette Faron Litzinger Seymour. Preceeded in death by her father Harold C. Litzinger and stepfather Charles E. Seymour. Loving Niece, Cousin and Friend, Services: Memorial Mass Saturday, February 9th at 10 a.m. St. Monica's Catholic Church,12140 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO. Burial will be private at a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019