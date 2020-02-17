Sharon Marie Koch

Obituary
Koch, Sharon Marie

age 64, Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, January 31st. Cherished daughter of Jean Koch and the late Leland Koch. Dear sister of Stephen (Debora) Koch, Katheryn Koch-Allen, John Thomas, Thomas Allen, and Joseph C. Koch. Loving aunt of Lisa (Peter) Jaberg, Laura (Tyler) Williams, Katy (Billy) Rodes and Kristen (William) Pritchett. Dear great-aunt of fourteen. Our dear great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kidney Foundation of St. Louis.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020
