Fisher, Sharon Ruth 78, of St. Louis, April 27. Beloved mother of Keith (Brenda) Fisher and Craig (Pamela) Fisher; dear grandmother of Erik Fisher and Amanda (Chase) Plott; dear sister of Carol (Terrance) Carlton, Robert (Maryann) Huddleston, and the late Thomas Butch (the late Saundra) Huddleston. Services: Visitation from 10 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. Thursday at VINYARD'S, Festus, MO. Interment in Herculaneum City Cemetery. Memorials to .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
