Portell, Sharyn Lynn (nee Kaye), passed away, Sunday, April 7, 2019, peacefully, after spending time with her devoted and loving family. Beloved wife for almost 52 years of C. William Bill Portell, Jr. Devoted and loving mother of Greg (Terese) Portell, Stephanie (Richard) Cooper, and CW (fiancé Hannah) Portell. Dear grandmother of Virginia, Chase, and Ava. Beloved sister, sisterin-law, aunt, and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, April 14, 2019, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Zoo Association, 1 Government Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110 or a . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019