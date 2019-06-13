|
Sander, Sharyn R. (nee Osborn) Sunday, June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lee Roy Sander; dear mother of James (Cynthia) and John (Kimberly) Sander; dear grandmother of Nicholas, Jordan, Julia and Cedric; dear sister of Sally McGowan and the late Sandy Heller and Richard W. Osborn; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, June 14, 4-8 p.m. then to Concord A Church For Everyone, for visitation Saturday, June 15, 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the or the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 13, 2019