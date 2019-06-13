St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Concord A Church
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Concord A Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharyn Sander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharyn R. Sander

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharyn R. Sander Obituary
Sander, Sharyn R. (nee Osborn) Sunday, June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lee Roy Sander; dear mother of James (Cynthia) and John (Kimberly) Sander; dear grandmother of Nicholas, Jordan, Julia and Cedric; dear sister of Sally McGowan and the late Sandy Heller and Richard W. Osborn; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, June 14, 4-8 p.m. then to Concord A Church For Everyone, for visitation Saturday, June 15, 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the or the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now