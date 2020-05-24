Carroll, Shawn Evan On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Shawn Evan Carroll, 53, passed away in a tragic accident. He is survived by his much loved children, Honor Bea and Trace Evan Carroll, his mother, Karen Carroll, sister Margo Kopman, his aunt Sandra Giancola and cousin Ryan Paul Giancola. He also leaves behind his former wife Melissa Carroll and many special best friends that became family. Shawn attended Parkway West High School and graduated from Mizzou. Shawn had a passion for family, fishing, collecting antiques and travel. He enjoyed traveling all over the world on family trips. The family home in LBK he found, redeveloped and loved it. He was a successful real estate investor/operator for 30 years. Shawn's charm and infectious smile could light up a room. He is greatly missed but always in our hearts. A celebration of his life is planned for mid-June. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.