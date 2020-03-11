|
|
Howard, Shawn N.
On Monday, March 9, 2020, Shawn Nicolas Howard, loving brother and son, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 37. Shawn was preceded in death by his mother Cindy Howard and will be eternally remembered by his parents Sharon and Ron Howard, by his siblings Tim, Jennifer, Amanda, Kelly and their families. He was a loving and caring uncle to James, True, Jack, Crosby, and Flora. Shawn will also be remembered forever by his numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family. He was a bright spot to all those who met him and will never be forgotten.
Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mehlville, MO 63129, on Thursday March 12th from 10 a.m. until time of service 1 p.m. Interment in the family plot at Park Lawn Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020