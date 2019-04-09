St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Sheila A. Clemens

Sheila A. Clemens Obituary
Clemens, Sheila A. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, April 7, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Harold and Bernice Clemens; dear sister of Mary Kitchen and Daniel (Vicki) Clemens; dear aunt of Heather (Dan) Swanson, Pam (Scott) Lehmann, Sean (Kassie) and Cassandra Clemens; our dear niece, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, April 12, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Simon Parish, or Warrior William c/o William and Justine Aubuchon, 5019 Annette Dr., Imperial, MO 63052 appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019
