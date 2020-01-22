|
|
Grellner, Sheila Ann
Sunday, January 19, 2020. Dear wife of the late Robert Grellner; loving mom of Kimberly (Todd) Kramer; stepmom of Theresa Collins and Dianna (Edwin) Drewa; loving Nani of Jeffrey Kramer, Samantha (Jake) MacArthur, Kelsey, Matthew, Brendan, Alex, Colin, Ryan, Diana, James, Danielle and Marcus. Great Nani of Riley Chisholm, Evelyn Kramer and Charlie MacArthur; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, January 25, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020