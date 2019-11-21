St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church
7320 Dale Ave
Richmond Heights, MO
View Map
Sheila Anthon Obituary

Anthon, Sheila

(nee McAlone) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, November 18, 2019. Loving mother of Maggie, Mimi, and John Anthon. Beloved

daughter of Sheila McAlone (nee Brissette) and the late Michael Edward McAlone, Sr. Dear sister of Mary Kathleen McAlone, Michael (JoAnnne) McAlone, Jr., Julie (Michael) Orchard, Mary Elizabeth (Jim) Monafo, and Danny (Angie) McAlone. Dear aunt, niece, cousin, and friend to many.

Sheila carried a special energy. The love she possessed for her children, family, and friends was unmatchable. She would go above and beyond for any stranger. Her contagious laughter, witty humor, and beautiful smile will be deeply missed. Her light will continuously radiate and shine down on each and every life she touched. We love you Mom, in our hearts forever, never forgotten.

Services: Funeral Mass will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7320 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117. Interment Private. Visitation will be Friday, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. 63122. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Autism. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019
