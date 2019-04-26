Sheldon H. "Shelly" Marcus

Obituary
Marcus, Sheldon H. Shelly April 23, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Linda Lacy Marcus for 34 years; dear father of Melanie Jordan and Kevin Jordan; beloved brother of Sharon (David Feder) Marcus and the late Stephen Marcus. Dear uncle, cousin and friend. Sheldon served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Services: Graveside service Sunday, April 28, 10:30 a.m. at B'nai Amoona Cemetery, 930 North and South Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
