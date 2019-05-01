Nieder, Shelia Lea (Williams) 62, of Roaming Shores, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. Shelia was born November 15, 1956 in Wentzville, Missouri, the daughter of Landon and Oma Maurice Williams. Shelia is survived by her husband of 29 years, Dwayne Nieder, her three children, Shawn (Courtney) Schlueter, Jessica (Mitchell) Hatfield, and Timothy Nieder; brother Charles (Diane) Williams; grandchildren, Pollux Gilbert, Gabryella, Mitchy, Jr. and Kaillynn Hatfield; her best friend, Debbie Adams; and her dogs, Mia and Marley. She is preceded in death by her parents. Services: Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville, MO. Burial will take place Saturday, May 4, 21019 at 10 a.m. at Eternal Peace Cemetery. Online obituary and condolences at www.ducro.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 1, 2019