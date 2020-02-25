Fluchel, Shelly M.

passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 55. She was the beloved wife of Jeff Fluchel of Flint Hill, Missouri; she is survived by her two daughters, Amanda L. (Josh ) Thornton of Elsberry, MO, Emily A. Fluchel of Flint Hill, MO; two brothers, Stan (Dede) Rothermich of Nashville, TN, Bruce (Susan) Rothermich of Mexico, MO; three sisters, Sandy (Nick) Stroud of Cincinnati, OH, Donna (Jim) Hennis of St. Louis, MO, Bev (Harry) Kersting of Wentzville, MO; She is preceded in death by her father, Fredrick "Fritz" Rothermich, mother, Vera Rothermich.

Shelly was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church. She was a dedicated nurse at St. Louis Children's Hospital, where she cared for many children on the Oncology floor for 33 years. She adored her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed softball, volleyball, hockey and especially baseball. She was a member of 4-H. She loved being on the beach and camping with friends. Donations may be payable to Siteman Cancer Center or Evelyn's House in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385 She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: Visitation, February 26, 2020 1:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.; funeral Thursday, February 27, 2020, 10:00 a.m., Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville, MO. pitmanfuneralhome.com