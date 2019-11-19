St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
(nee Sutton) Sun., Nov. 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul Campbell; dearest mother of Nicola Campbell; step-mother of Sarah (Chris) Hernandez; 'Grandma Sheri' of Elliot, Julian & Devin; daughter of the late Catherine (James survives) Heper & Robert Sr. (Patricia) Sutton; sister of Robert Sutton Jr.; sister-in-law, aunt, cousin & friend. Services: Visitation Thur. Nov 21, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Fri., Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY. Burial JB National.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019
