|
|
Campbell, Sheri
(nee Sutton) Sun., Nov. 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul Campbell; dearest mother of Nicola Campbell; step-mother of Sarah (Chris) Hernandez; 'Grandma Sheri' of Elliot, Julian & Devin; daughter of the late Catherine (James survives) Heper & Robert Sr. (Patricia) Sutton; sister of Robert Sutton Jr.; sister-in-law, aunt, cousin & friend. Services: Visitation Thur. Nov 21, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Fri., Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY. Burial JB National.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019