Jones, Sherman Gerald

born February 17, 1930, went to be with his Lord on August 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Burlene May Jones.

He retired in 1990 from Union Electric and was a member of the IBEW.

He is survived by his children, Sheryl Jones (Gary Zahorsky), Deborah Jones and Steven Jones.

Services: Visitation will be held at Baue Cave Springs on September 2nd, 2019, 10-11 a.m. with Memorial Service to follow. Call (636) 946-7811 or visit baue.com