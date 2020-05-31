Mansell, Sherman "Skip" Monday, May 25, 2020. Dear father of Jacqueline (Michael) Henning and Victoria (Stephen) Berra; dear grandfather of Andrew, Olivia and Leo Nathan, Sydney Russell and Samuel Hults; our dear uncle and friend. Services: Per Skip's wishes, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Cancer Society appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.