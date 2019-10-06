Stiffelman, Sherman

October 18, 1927 - September 5, 2019.

Married for 47 happy years to the late Frances Sherman Stiffelman; dear father of Sara, Louis (Anita) and Harold Stiffelman; beloved grandfather of Andrea and Rebecca Stiffelman; son of the late Joseph and the late Bernice Ofner Stiffelman; brother of the late Ross Stiffelman, the late Beth Klemes Chanock and the late Joy Sosna Esses.

From his early childhood in the Delmar Loop area, to his death at home at almost 92, Sherman spent the majority of his life in the Clayton - U. City area.

Living in Hollywood California in his teen years, he found work as an animal trainer (Lassie was a client) and stunt man. Upon return to St. Louis at 19, he started a career that would span six decades in the sound business, including stints with family, initially working with his father and brother, and later briefly with his sons. As owner of Radio Communications Company, he maintained excellent relationships and a loyal customer base. He also invested in real estate. Sherman was a jazz music enthusiast and enjoyed a good argument about politics all the way to the end.

Services: Memorial service Thursday, October 10, 3:30 p.m. at Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Avenue at Kingshighway. Memorial contributions preferred to Central Reform Congregation- Rabbi Susan's Discretionary Fund. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE