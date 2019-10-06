Sherman Stiffelman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherman Stiffelman.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Central Reform Congregation
5020 Waterman Avenue at Kingshighway
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Stiffelman, Sherman

October 18, 1927 - September 5, 2019.

Married for 47 happy years to the late Frances Sherman Stiffelman; dear father of Sara, Louis (Anita) and Harold Stiffelman; beloved grandfather of Andrea and Rebecca Stiffelman; son of the late Joseph and the late Bernice Ofner Stiffelman; brother of the late Ross Stiffelman, the late Beth Klemes Chanock and the late Joy Sosna Esses.

From his early childhood in the Delmar Loop area, to his death at home at almost 92, Sherman spent the majority of his life in the Clayton - U. City area.

Living in Hollywood California in his teen years, he found work as an animal trainer (Lassie was a client) and stunt man. Upon return to St. Louis at 19, he started a career that would span six decades in the sound business, including stints with family, initially working with his father and brother, and later briefly with his sons. As owner of Radio Communications Company, he maintained excellent relationships and a loyal customer base. He also invested in real estate. Sherman was a jazz music enthusiast and enjoyed a good argument about politics all the way to the end.

Services: Memorial service Thursday, October 10, 3:30 p.m. at Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Avenue at Kingshighway. Memorial contributions preferred to Central Reform Congregation- Rabbi Susan's Discretionary Fund. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon