Sherry Bissell
Bissell, Sherry (nee Pey), daughter of the late Patricia MacDermott and Mel Pey, wife of Rick Bissell, passed away 5/26/2020 from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Devoted mother of Heather (John) Gerner, Jacob (Katy) Cano, and Jason (Elizabeth) Cano; grandmother of Ashley, Austin, Kayla Jo, Everie and Elody; step-mother of Jessica Bissell; step-grandmother of Jayden, Aiden, Kennedy, Kyle (deceased), Zachery (deceased); great-grandmother of Cole; sister of Gary (Cindy) Pey and Lori Kenney (the late Ronnie); aunt and cousin to many; ex-wife of Ruben Cano. Sherry will be missed by her good friends, Teri, Tuni, Caron and many, many others. Sherry was the best floral designer and had more creative talent in her fingers (long natural fingernails) than most people have in their entire body. A party celebrating her life will be held later after this CV19 shut down ends.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.
