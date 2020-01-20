Bader, Sherry-Jo

(nee Schmidt), January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gary K. Bader; beloved daughter of the late Charles I. and Joyce Jean "J.J." Schmidt (nee Walker); dearest sister of Donna Bald and Gail (Randy) Scarfino; dearest aunt of Andy Bald, Wendy (Mark) Knirr, Samantha (Frank) Bougher and Nick Scarfino; great-aunt of Isabelle and Kensley Knirr and Skylar Bougher; dear sister-in-law of Jay (Cynthia), Terry (Teri) and Jim (Jackie) Bader.

Funeral Service: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Visitation: Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) preferred. Arrangements by Kevin and Ellen O'Sullivan. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

