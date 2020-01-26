St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at First Street
Eureka, MO 63025
(636) 938-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Parsons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Parsons Obituary

Parsons, Sherry

(nee Salvo), passed away, Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Scott Parsons. Dear mother of Jacob Parsons; daughter of Cyril and Gloria Salvo; loving sister of Donald Salvo, Pat (Mike) Walka and Nancy Salvo. Beloved niece, aunt, great-aunt and cousin. Loving and caring friend to many.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Monday, January 27th, 4-8 p.m. Interment Concord Cemetery, Bloomsdale, MO, Wednesday, January 29th at 11:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Open Door Animal Sanctuary or Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information