Parsons, Sherry
(nee Salvo), passed away, Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Scott Parsons. Dear mother of Jacob Parsons; daughter of Cyril and Gloria Salvo; loving sister of Donald Salvo, Pat (Mike) Walka and Nancy Salvo. Beloved niece, aunt, great-aunt and cousin. Loving and caring friend to many.
Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Monday, January 27th, 4-8 p.m. Interment Concord Cemetery, Bloomsdale, MO, Wednesday, January 29th at 11:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Open Door Animal Sanctuary or Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020