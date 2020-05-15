Buss, Sherry R. (nee Booten), Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of David L. Buss; dear mother of Kimberly (John) Sander and Chris (Wendy) Buss; our dear grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 15, 2020.