Sherry R. Buss
Buss, Sherry R. (nee Booten), Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of David L. Buss; dear mother of Kimberly (John) Sander and Chris (Wendy) Buss; our dear grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Service
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
